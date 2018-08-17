Man jailed for racist attack on delivery driver which left him needed surgery

A man who fractured a delivery driver’s cheekbone in a racially aggravated assault has been jailed.

David Haddow, 39, threw a bucket of water towards the victim’s feet at about 1pm on 20 October while the man was making a delivery in White Hart Court, St Ives.

The photo of David Haddow taken by the victim which led to his capture

When the victim, who is in his 40s, challenged him, Haddow became aggressive and made racist remarks. The victim tried to end the conversation and walk away, but Haddow followed and assaulted him.

The victim fell to the floor and was briefly unconscious before making it to his feet and taking a photo of Haddow on a mobile phone. He was then able to seek help from a nearby property and the police were called.

The photo taken by the victim also included Haddow’s vehicle, leading to him being identified.

Haddow, of Thames Road in Huntingdon, admitted racially aggravated grievous bodily harm.

Today (17 August) at Peterborough Crown Court he was sentenced to a year prison and ordered to pay £1,000 compensation to the victim.

Detective Constable Susan Burberry said: “As a result of this assault the victim needed surgery where plates were fitted to his cheekbone. He continues to suffer from numbness to his face, from which he may never recover.

“We are proud to serve a diverse community in Cambridgeshire. Racially aggravated attacks are not common, but when they do occur we will do everything in our power to bring the perpetrators before the courts.”