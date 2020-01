Have your say

A man has been jailed for racial abuse at Peterborough Station

John Bird (47) of no fixed above was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court following a charge of racially aggravated behaviour.

Peterborough Station

He had been charged after British Transport Police officers were called at around 9.30pm on Thursday last week to the station following a report of a man racially abusing a passenger.

Bird has also been ordered to pay compensation of £150 to the victim.