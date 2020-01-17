Man jailed for kicking police officer while being arrested in Peterborough

A man who assaulted a police officer during an arrest in Peterborough has been jailed.

Police were called to reports of violence at an property in Naseby Close, Ravensthorpe, at about midnight on April 24.

Officers attended the scene and 34-year-old Stuart Shaw became aggressive while being arrested, kicking one officer in the knee.

Shaw, of Glebe Street, Campbeltown, in Scotland, denied charges of assault against an emergency worker and two counts of assault by beating and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the incident at the address.

Following a trial at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday he was found guilty of assault against an emergency worker and jailed for two months. He was found not guilty of the remaining charges.

DC Zoe Slater said: “This was an attack against a police officer who was simply doing his job and safeguarding others inside the address.

“Thankfully the officer did not suffer serious injuries, but is type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. I am glad we have been able to bring Shaw to justice.”