Man jailed for firing stun gun in Peterborough street

A man who walked down a Peterborough street firing a stun gun has been jailed for more than two years.

Roy Barnard, 30, was spotted carrying the weapon, which was designed to resemble a torch, in Mountsteven Avenue at about 10.45pm on 27 July last year.

The stun gun

A concerned resident saw the distinctive blue flash and loud crackling sound of the gun, called 999 and gave a description.

Officers arrived shortly afterwards and Barnard sprinted away but slipped and fell, dropping a rucksack before trying to run once more.

As he was caught and arrested, Barnard shouted, “I want to know how you lot know I had a taser, I’ve only had it a day.”

Barnard, of Fowlers Crescent, Lowestoft, Suffolk, admitted charges of possession of a disguised firearm and possessing a weapon for the discharge of an electrical incapacitation device and was jailed yesterday (19 June) for 25 months at Peterborough Crown Court

DC Sarah Phillips said: “Barnard caused a great deal of alarm to those who saw him turn the stun gun on in a residential area.

“Carrying a firearm is a serious offence and I hope this prison sentence is the wake-up call Barnard needs to turn his life around.

“We are grateful to the member of the public who took it upon themselves to report Barnard, possibly preventing a more serious offence taking place.”

Know someone who carries a weapon? Please help us tackle serious street based violence and report it to us by calling 101 or visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.