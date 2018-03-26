Man jailed for causing tragic crash which killed his best friend

A man who caused a collision which killed his best friend has been jailed for three years.

On 23 April, 2016, Jignesh Patel, 27, was driving a black BMW Alpina on the B1050 in Longstanton, Cambridgeshire, when he lost control, causing it to leave the carriageway and roll into a nearby field.

Patel was distracted by his front passenger using the flash light on his mobile phone to SnapChat. This resulted in Patel straying into the oncoming lane at which point he steered suddenly and excessively causing the crash.

Data from the vehicle showed he had been traveling above 100 mph earlier in the day and it was likely he was traveling at excessive speed at the time of the collision.

Sadly the back seat passenger, Dishant Patel, 25, of Collingwood Drive, Longstanton, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Patel, who is not related to Dishant, and his front seat passenger, a man in his 20s, suffered minor injuries.

Patel, of Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket, was found guilty of death by dangerous driving last week following a five day trial at Cambridge Crown Court and was sentenced today to three years and disqualified from driving for three and a half years.

Sergeant Mark Dollard said: “Jignesh Patel had a high powered sports car at his disposal, and his showing off caused the death of his best friend.

“I would like to thank the family of Dishant Patel for their patience and the dignity they have shown throughout this time.

“This case highlights how the actions of others traveling in vehicles can distract drivers and irresponsible driving can end lives.”