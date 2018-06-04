Man jailed for carrying a knife in Peterborough

A man from Peterborough has been jailed for eight months after being caught carrying a knife

Mohammed Akhtar, 30, was involved in an argument outside a property in Eastfield Road at about 11.45pm on 26 April.

A member of the public called police and when officers attended the scene they asked Akhtar to empty his pockets. In doing so he produced a knife and told the officers he was carrying it for protection.

Today (Monday) Akhtar, of Huntly Grove, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court and was jailed for eight months having pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in a public place at a previous hearing.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “Carrying a knife in a public place without good reason is a serious offence. We will do all we can to tackle knife crime and regularly hold amnesties which we encourage people to make use of.

“The fact that Akhtar was jailed without using the knife or threatening anyone with it shows that the courts also take this type of offence seriously.”