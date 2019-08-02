Man jailed for breaching court order 19 times

A man who breached a court order 19 times has been jailed for six months.

Colin Grierson (56) was handed an anti-social behaviour injunction running for two years from February 15, following complaints of persistent anti-social behaviour and begging in Cambridge city centre.

The injunction, obtained by Cambridge City Council, banned him from entering certain parts of the city, including the Grafton Centre, Fitzroy Street and Burleigh Street.

Over the following months Grierson was seen throughout the city breaching the order a total of 19 times.

He was arrested on June 29 when officers saw him breaching his order in Burleigh Street.

On Wednesday, July 24, at Cambridge County Court, Grierson, of Bucksherd Close, Great Cambourne, was jailed after the judge ruled he was in contempt of court for breaching the order.

In sentencing, the judge said Grierson had shown a “disregard” for the court injunction.

PC Jamie Tumber said: “Grierson routinely ignored the order and continued to cause issues in the city.

“The original order was a joint effort between ourselves and Cambridge City Council in our ongoing battle to tackle anti-social behaviour in the city.

“We will continue to work closely with partners to ensure there is a plan to address his lifestyle and behaviour upon his release.”

A city council spokesperson added: “Where we have cases of persistent and ongoing anti-social behaviour in public places we consider a range of enforcement options. However, before taking any enforcement the city council and police work in partnership with support services and make every attempt to engage with individuals to offer support and inform them about the possible consequences of their behaviour.

“If supportive interventions are having no impact on reducing the anti-social behaviour, a stepped enforcement approach will be taken and will often run parallel to support.

“Court orders are a last resort. Before taking legal action we will have very strong evidence that the individual’s behaviour is having a detrimental impact on the wider community.”