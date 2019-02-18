Man jailed for assault and racial harassment after breaching restraining order

A man who repeatedly broke a restraining order banning him from contacting his neighbour has been jailed for 44 weeks.

Jasim Abdelwahid, 33, of Paget Road, Cambridge, was sentenced for breach of a restraining order, common assault, using threatening words or behaviour, racial harassment and assault by beating at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday, Febriaru 14.



He was also handed a three-year restraining order preventing him from contacting his victim or going to Paget Road.



Abdelwahid was previously issued a restraining order, in relation to other offences, requiring he did not directly or indirectly contact his neighbour.



In December 2018 he broke the restraining order by visiting his neighbour and shouting verbal abuse. When he was at his neighbour’s home he swung a punch at him but missed.



Officers attended but Abdelwahid had left the scene. Later the same day he returned to his neighbour’s home and again began shouting abuse at him.



Officers arrived and arrested Abdelwahid who became violent and kicked out, striking an officer on the leg. After being taken into custody at Parkside Police Station he hurled racist abuse at an officer and also claimed he had a bomb and wished to blow officers up.



When questioned, Abdelwahid admitted he had anger issues and told officers he did not have a bomb or plan to make one and had made threats because he was angry.



PC Rachel Burnett said: “It is completely unacceptable to assault anyone, particularly a police officer who is going about their duty, or be racially abusive.



“Abdelwahid was violent, aggressive and made bomb threats and his behaviour was particularly disturbing to his victims.



“He also showed total disregard for the restraining order banning him from contacting his victim.”