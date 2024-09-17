Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Victim said Jake Brown pressed his thumbs into her eyes in what she described as an effort to gouge them out.

A man who assaulted and then raped a woman in an “horrific” attack in Peterborough has been jailed for 12 years.

Jake Brown, 25, attacked the woman at a property in the city in the early hours of 21 January.

He repeatedly punched and bit her, before pressing his thumbs into her eyes in what the victim described as an effort to gouge them out.

Jake Brown

He then raped her, before she was eventually able to escape and use a neighbour’s mobile phone to get help.

Brown stole the woman’s phone and fled but was arrested at Peterborough railway station later in the day.

Brown, of St Audrey Close, Histon, denied rape, assault causing actual bodily harm, false imprisonment, sexual assault, criminal damage and theft.

He was found guilty on all counts following a trial at Peterborough Crown Court last month.

On Friday (13 September) at the same court he was jailed for 12 years, with a further three years to be served on licence. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

DC Helen Williams said: “Brown subjected the victim in this case to an horrific and sustained attack.

“I’m pleased he has appeared in court and been jailed for this awful crime.

“I’d like to commend the victim for the bravery she has shown throughout the investigation and trial. I hope the conclusion of the court process will help as she begins to re-build her life.

“We continue to do all we can to support victims of sexual offences and bring perpetrators before the courts.”

For information and support concerning sexual offences visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website.