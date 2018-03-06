Man jailed after stealing from charity

A burglar who stole bric-a-brac and power tools has been jailed for a year.

Joseph Smith, 39, of Black Drove, Murrow, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, attempted burglary, breach of a suspended sentence and theft. He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday, February 28.

On July 30 last year, Smith broke into a storage unit housing bric-a-brac in Wales Bank, Elm and made off with two bags full of items which would’ve been sold by the victim to raise money for charity.

On November 1 he attempted to force open a shed door in Galls Drove, Wisbech St Mary, but was unsuccessful so returned on November 10 with a crowbar and left with power tools including two chain saws and a hedge trimmer worth about £700.

Smith was identified on CCTV each time and admitted it was him in interview.

Detective Constable Jon Edwards said: “Burglary is a serious offence which can have a huge impact on the community. The Fenland intervention team are committed to bringing those responsible before the courts.”

Smith received 36 weeks for the two counts of burglary, 12 weeks for breach of the suspended sentences, four weeks for theft to be served consecutive and eight weeks for attempted burglary to be served concurrently.

He was also disqualified from driving until February 2019.