Man jailed after stealing drugs and firearms from cannabis farm operator

A man who conspired to steal drugs and firearms from a pensioner, who was running a cannabis factory in Bluntisham, has been jailed.

Louis Collin, 24, went to Lanegale Nurseries on reconnaissance on October 12, 2016. The following day at about 6.30am the man in his 70s was assaulted and £43,000 worth of cannabis and two firearms were stolen from him.

One of the guns recovered by police

Later that morning at about 10.30am officers were conducting a warrant at a property in Thistle Green, Swavesey, for an unrelated matter when they discovered 4kg of cannabis, firearms and ammunition.

Collin was arrested at the scene and his home address in Wheatley Crescent, Bluntisham, was later searched. Officers discovered psychoactive substances, MDMA worth up to £460 and cocaine worth £2,250 at the property.

On Monday (March 5) at Cambridge Crown Court Collin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob, as well as possession of cannabis, cocaine, MDMA and a psychoactive substance with intent to supply. He was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison.

Last year Kevin Hands, 41, of Thistle Green, was jailed for five years for robbery and possession of cannabis with intent to supply relating to the same incident. Stanley Chase, 72, of Needingworth Road, was jailed for three years for cultivating cannabis.

Cannabis recovered by police

Detective Constable Mark Joslin said: “Drugs cause misery and devastation to the lives of people in our county. We will do all we can to bring people like Collin to justice.”