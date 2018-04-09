Man jailed after stealing £6,000 worth of power tools from Peterborough firm

A man who stole power tools worth almost £6,000 from a Peterborough builders merchants has been jailed for 10 months.

John Langley, 38, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (April 4) after pleading guilty to burglary, possession of a knife and obstructing a constable.

The court heard how Langley broke into a builders merchants in Boongate, Peterborough at about 4.50am on March 9. He used a brick to smash a window and stole five power tools worth £5,900.

When officers arrived Langley was hiding in a bush with the tools. During his arrest he told police he had a knife in his pocket.

Langley was jailed for 10 months for burglary and two months for possession of a knife, to be served concurrently. There was no separate penalty for obstructing a police officer.