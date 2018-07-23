Man jailed after repeatedly stamping on homeless man's head who later died

A man who repeatedly stamped on a homeless man’s head because he was in love with his girlfriend has been jailed for two years.

Shaun Gregory, 37, attacked the victim outside the The Springs social housing, where they both lived, in Victoria Road, Cambridge, at about 11.20am on December 22.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later discharged himself, but two weeks later died after being readmitted to hospital.

A post-mortem enquiry revealed he died as a result of complications arising from an infection to his lungs but there was no causal link to the assault.

The court heard Gregory, who claimed to be in love with the victim’s girlfriend, pushed him to the ground and then punched and kicked him several times in the back and face as he tried to get up.

He continued to kick him in the face even after he had lost consciousness.

Gregory pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm and was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday (17 July).

DC Karen Lunn said: “This attack clearly demonstrates Gregory’s capability for violence.

“His inability to control his anger left his victim hospitalised and in need of urgent medical attention.”