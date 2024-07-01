Man jailed after posting indecent images of his ex online and threatening her child

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A jilted boyfriend who posted private explicit images of his former partner online has been jailed.

Ashley Coleman, 28, of Thistle Drive, Stanground, Peterborough, was said to have “bombarded” the victim with calls in January this year after she had ended their year-long relationship the previous month.

She ignored the calls, police said, but on January 17 she answered a call from a withheld number and heard Coleman threatening to hurt her and her child.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary explained: “While the terrified victim dialled 999, Coleman repeatedly tried to call her. She then discovered he had posted a private video from when they were together on social media.

Ashley Coleman

“The victim told officers Coleman wanted to publicly humiliate her and would say during rows, ‘I’m gonna teach you a lesson’, and ‘actions have consequences’.

“It also came to light that during their time together, Coleman would get jealous of the fact she had a previous partner and would take her phone away from her and also her car keys to stop her leaving her home.

“He also grabbed the victim’s clothes and shook her during rows, leaving her feeling it was ‘just easier to do what he says’.”

“When the victim tried to leave him, Coleman would contact her up to 100 times a day until she gave in and took him back.

“The victim’s mum also received numerous messages from Coleman after the relationship ended - with one video of him driving her car without her knowing.”

Coleman was arrested at his home on January 18 and after initially denying the charges, later admitted engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress and taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

On Wednesday (June 26) at Peterborough Crown Court, Coleman was sentenced to one year and four months in prison. He was also handed an indefinite restraining order.

DC Kieran Wickens commented: “It was very clear Coleman had a fixation on controlling the victim and was very jealous and paranoid.

“I would like to commend the victim for her bravery in coming forwards and supporting the case.

“Legislation was brought in about seven years ago to enable us to take action against perpetrators of ‘revenge porn’. I hope today’s sentencing sends out a clear message that we will pursue offenders and put them before the courts.”