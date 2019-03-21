Man jailed after one punch at gig left man in hospital with a bleed on the brain

A man punched another man at a concert, leaving him in hospital with a bleed to the brain, a court has heard.

Drew Pinney, 23, went to the Cambridge Junction with his pregnant girlfriend on the evening of October 17 last year to watch a reggae concert.

JAILED: Drew Pinney

Pinney and the victim, a man who was unknown to him, were seen on CCTV dancing together at the front of the crowd. At just before 10.30pm the two were seen to stop dancing and lean in to talk to each other. Pinney then punched the other man in the face, causing him to fall onto the floor.

Pinney, of Stevenson Court, Cambridge, ran out followed by his girlfriend while the victim was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with a fractured skull, chipped teeth, split lip and a bleed to the brain.

In police interview Pinney claimed the victim had been groping his girlfriend.

On Tuesday, March 19, at Cambridge Crown Court, Pinney pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm without intent and was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment.

PC Ash Bryce said: “This took place in a public place, at a leisure venue. The sentence handed out shows that such violence will not be tolerated and is a reminder that a solitary punch can have drastic consequences on people’s lives.

“Hopefully others can learn from this and think twice before resorting to violence.”