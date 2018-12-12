Man jailed after handguns, ammunition and cannabis found at his home in Uldale Way, Peterborough, during morning raid

A man has been jailed for more than six years after handguns, ammunition and cannabis were found at his home during a morning raid in Peterborough.

Calvin Jackson (26) appeared at Peterborough Crown Court last Thursday after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without a license, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and production of cannabis.

The handgun found by police at Calvin Jackson's house

The court heard how officers carried out a warrant at Jackson’s house in Uldale Way, Gunthorpe, after they received intelligence he had bought illegal firearms and ammunition online.

Officers executed the warrant on Tuesday, November 6, during which two handguns, 200 rounds of ammunition and £2,800 worth of cannabis were seized.

Following the 6am raid the RAF Wittering bomb disposal unit and forensics were sent to the scene, while a police presence remained in the area until late into the evening.

After Jackson was arrested a scenes of crime officer was captured carrying what appeared to be a firearm out of the house.

Calvin Jackson

A neighbour who did not wish to be named told the Peterborough Telegraph at the time: “There were police dogs and police cars.

“There were a lot of photographs being taken inside the house and the garage door was open.

“I’ve never seen so much police in my life - they filled the street up. I went to bed at 10.45pm and they were still here.”

DI Nick Cook said: “Guns and drugs can have devastating effects on people’s lives, making it all the more important we catch perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Police at the house raid at Uldale Way, Gunthorpe. EMN-180611-190713009

“This operation is a prime example of officers acting on intelligence to remove a dangerous man from our streets.

“I would like to thank those involved for their dogged determination to see this through to a successful conclusion. This sentence reflects how seriously we and the courts take offences like these.”

