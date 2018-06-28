Man jailed after failed attempt to hold up convenience store at knifepoint

A man who attempted to rob a convenience store in Cambridgeshire at knifepoint has been jailed for two years and eight months.

Owen Taylor, 19, parked his bike outside Vg Food Store in Lorna Court, St Ives before entering the shop. He approached a shop assistant, threatening him with a knife, and then attempted to open the till.

When he failed Taylor tried to leave, but another member of staff blocked the door, so he ran through the back of the store, leaving his bike behind.

Taylor, of Laburnum Way, St Ives, was arrested after someone identified him in a public CCTV appeal. He was later charged with attempted robbery, possession of a bladed article and possession of cocaine.

Taylor’s DNA was later found at the scene and on 9 November 2017 he pleaded guilty to all three charges at Peterborough Crown Court. He was sentenced today, Thursday June 28, at Peterborough Crown Court.

Detective Constable Karin Peters said: “We take any robbery extremely seriously but particularly one where a weapon is used to threaten people.

“The sentence Taylor has received shows that behaviour like this will not be tolerated in Cambridgeshire and I hope it sends a clear message to anyone who thinks they can get away with this type of offence.”