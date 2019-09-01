Man jailed after drugs seized during two separate warrants

A man has been jailed for two months after police found cannabis at his home during two separate warrants.

Officers from the force’s Southern Impact Team were looking to arrest Remi Loader (23) in connection with an assault when they visited his flat in Winstanley Court, Cambridge, on March 17.

Crown court news

They found nearly 14g of cannabis and two burner phones which were seized and found to contain messages relating to Class A drug dealing.

Loader was released under investigation but when police received further intelligence linking him to drug dealing, they applied for a second warrant to search his flat.

During the second raid on April 30, officers found a bag of cannabis hidden in a trainer, £350 cash and the box for one of the seized phones.

Loader was not in but attended Parkside Police Station later that day where he was arrested.

He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to possession of a Class B drug and possessing criminal property.

PC Alex Oliver, who investigated, said: ”Loader was originally on our radar after we suspected he was involved in a nasty assault.

“Following our investigation it was discovered he wasn’t involved in the assault but he did have clear involvement in the supply of illegal drugs.”dM