Man jailed after being found with kitchen knife on train at Peterborough

A man caught with a kitchen knife on a train at Peterborough Station last Friday has been jailed.

Ju Ca (22) of Othello Close in Hartford was sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday, March 26) after admitting possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.

He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison to run consecutively to an eight week sentence for committing an offence whilst subject to suspended sentence order, meaning his overall sentence was 34 weeks.

An earlier charge of travelling on a railway without paying a fare was withdrawn.

The knife will now be destroyed.