Man jailed after being caught with over £1,000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin in Huntingdon

A man who was running a ‘county lines’ drug dealing operation from a flat in Huntingdon has been jailed for more than four years.

Saeb Aboray, 23, was making trips back and forth from London getting high purity heroin and crack cocaine to sell in the town.

County lines refers to the dedicated mobile phones, or “lines”, used by criminals to deal drugs originating in London in other UK towns and cities.

However, on September 6 last year police officers stopped and arrested Aboray’s drug dealing associate Dale Withers, 38, coming out of the flat in Maddison House, Ermine Street, with drugs.

The flat was searched, Aboray was arrested and £1,000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin were seized along with drugs paraphernalia, mobile phones and cash.

Aboray, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to counts of offering to supply cocaine and heroin and possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin, while Withers admitted supplying cocaine and heroin.

Yesterday (Thursday June 14) Aboray was jailed for four years and four months on each count, to run concurrently, at Cambridge Crown Court.

Withers was sentenced to two years' imprisonment, suspended for two years, and ordered to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work and drug rehabilitation.

Sentencing, Judge David Farrell said Aboray’s offences were aggravated by a relevant previous conviction and by the level of purity of the drugs – 87 per cent cocaine and 50 per cent heroin.

DC Andy MacDonald, who investigated, said: “Aboray was bringing high purity class A drugs from London to sell on the streets of Cambridgeshire. Drugs cause misery and a variety of associated crime and we will do all we can to get dealers of illegal substances off the county’s streets.”