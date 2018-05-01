Man jailed after being caught with class A and B drugs in his pants

A man who admitted possessing class A and B drugs has been sentenced to six months in prison.

Dawada Whyte, 25, was found in the living room of a property in Tay Close, St Ives, on May 11 last year by police officers searching for a burglar.

He was searched and found to have £333, a small amount of herbal cannabis and two mobile phones on him.

Whyte, of Lightship Way, Colchester, was arrested at the scene and further searches found 16 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine worth £360 in his pants.

Last Tuesday (April 24) Whyte pleaded guilty to possession of class A and B drugs and was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court.