Man jailed after befriending Peterborough pensioner - before stealing from her

A man who befriended a Peterborough pensioner and then stole from her has been jailed for more than two years.

Steven Tweedie, 31, approached the victim in the city centre in January last year and engaged her in conversation.

Steven Tweedie

Tweedie was initially kind to the woman and began to visit her at home. But he started borrowing small amounts of cash, which he never repaid, before using her bank cards to withdraw more money and buy items including two mobile phones.

He also used paperwork at the victim’s address to apply for new debit, credit and catalogue cards in her name.

On 22 March last year he attended a branch of Santander, in Long Causeway, with the victim to withdraw all of her savings and close the account. Staff at the branch became suspicious and contacted police.

When Tweedie, of Almond Road, Peterborough, was arrested he was found in possession of bank statements and cards in the victim’s name, complete with PINs.

Officers later discovered Tweedie had also applied for a library card in the victim’s name and had used computers there to research the value of her house.

On Tuesday (27 November) at Peterborough Crown Court, Tweedie was sentenced to two years and six months in prison, having previously pleaded guilty to fraud and possession of an article for use in fraud.

Detective Constable Aaz Tourabi said: “This was a despicable crime where Tweedy preyed on a vulnerable person to exploit her for his own gain.

“We are determined to protect vulnerable people in our communities and wherever possible prosecute those who seek to take advantage of them.”