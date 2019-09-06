Man jailed after agreeing finance for £30,000 BMW at Peterborough Car World - before leaving country without paying

A man entered into a finance agreement to buy a BMW from a Peterborough car dealership before leaving the country and never making any repayments.

Bogdan Rusu, 29, purchased the silver 7 series on 4 February, 2017, from CarWorld, based in Ivatt Way, Westwood.

The finance agreement was due to last for 60 months and totalled more than £30,000.

However, Rusu, of Courtland Avenue, Norbury, London, did not make any payments and all attempts to contact him over the following months failed.

He had returned to his native Romania and it was not until 9 July that he was arrested at John Lennon Airport, Liverpool, by the airport policing team after they were told he was on an inbound flight. The car was never recovered.

Rusu pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and was today (6 September) sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court to three months in prison.

PC Nik Loizou said: “Rusu knew when he took out this finance agreement that he was not going to stick to it.

“It costs the company time and money to deal with a case like this so I am glad we have been able to bring him to court”.

Crime can be reported online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101.