Man in the dock charged with Peterborough murder

A man has appeared in court charged with murder.

Nicolae Budurus (39) appeared in the dock at Peterborough Magistrates' Court this morning (Wednesday) where he was charged with killing Audrius Lapinskas in Sunday.

Mr Lapinskas (30) of Watergall, Bretton, died in hospital shortly after collapsing with serious injuries in Lincoln Road.

Budurus, of Lincoln Road, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth at the short hearing, which lasted just two minutes.

District Judge Ken Sheraton said the case was too serious to be heard at the magistrates court, and sent the case to be heard at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday.

Budurus did not use an interpreter during today's hearing, but the court heard he will require a Romanian interpreter for future hearings.

Budurus was remanded into custody until the next hearing.

Wearing an all grey tracksuit, he rubbed his eyes as he was led away from court.