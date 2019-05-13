Man in Spalding arrested for suspected firearms offence after reports of gun in pocket

A man was arrested in Spalding after reports of a gun in a person’s pocket.
The man was taken into custody after police closed the A151, Winsover Road, between the St Thomas Road and Swan Street junctions to both vehicles and pedestrians.
A large police presence was sent to the town centre after reports at 9.32am of a man with what looked like a gun in his pocket.
Police said there were no reports of threats made or injuries.
The road was re-opened after the man was arrested.
No further information has currently been released.