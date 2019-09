A man was arrested on suspicion of carrying a firearm, knives and knuckleduster in Peterborough city centre.

The male was arrested in the early hours of this morning (Sunday) after being spotted on CCTV.

The weapons seized by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Cambridgehire police said the the suspect was carrying a firearm (pepper spray), three bladed article and an offensive weapon (knuckleduster).

The location in the city centre has not been disclosed.

The man is now in custody as police continue their investigation.