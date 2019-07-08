Man in critical condition after van and car crash as police appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the A428 on Saturday morning.

The collision occurred at about 3am, when a blue Vauxhall Corsa collided with a green Scania van near Cambourne.

Police news

The 18-year-old driver of the Vauxhall was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the Scania (54) received minor injuries.

Anyone with dash cam footage of the collision, or who may have seen either vehicle driving prior to the collision, is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 72 of July 6. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.