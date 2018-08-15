Man in critical condition after stabbing in Peterborough

A man is critically ill in hospital after being stabbed in Peterborough last night (Tuesday).

Police were called to Myrtle Avenue in Dogsthorpe at about 8pm following reports of violence at a house in the street.

Police tape at the scene

Officers attended the scene and a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with stab wounds. His condition is described as critical, but stable.

Police have not revealed what injuries the man has suffered, other than they were stab wounds.

They have also not released a description of any potential suspects while they wait to speak to the victim.

One resident living near the scene said armed police were called, and a cordon was put up round the property as detectives and medics worked at the scene.

A police presence has remained at the house today

A police car has remained outside the house today, and police tape is also still up.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said a man in his 50s from Peterborough was arrest of suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm, but was later released with no further action.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/22619/18 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.