Man in critical condition after assault outside Peterborough theatre

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after an assault outside a theatre in Peterborough.

Officers were called at 9.31pm yesterday (Friday) to reports of violence at New Theatre Peterborough on Broadway in the city centre.

Police in Broadway

A 45-year-old man was assaulted outside the theatre (formerly called the Broadway Theatre) and suffered serious injuries as a result. He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital in a critical condition where he remains.

A 42-year-old man from Bourne, Lincolnshire, has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm without intent and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

A cordon was put in place on Broadway while officers and scenes of crimes officers investigated, but this has now been lifted.

An investigation has been launched and officers are keen to hear from any witnesses who were in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or report online via www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting crime reference number 35/2491/20.