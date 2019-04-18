Man in court over fatal crash which killed Peterborough grandfather

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a crash which killed a grandfather in Peterborough.

Biker Michael Howard (42) died on August 22 last year when the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a stolen Saab, driven by Neville Smith in Bretton Way.

In December, Smith (22) was jailed for more than six years after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, and a string of other offences.

Yesterday Jordan Lee (21) of Artindale, Bretton appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court in connection with the incident.

Lee, who is said to have been a passenger in the car and known it was a stolen vehicle at the time of the crash, is charged with aggravated vehicle taking (being carried in/on) and death caused by an accident.

Lee, who wore jeans, a black coat and a grey sweatshirt, indicated a not guilty plea at the hearing. Other than indicating his plea, he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, and address.

Deputy District Judge Andrew Johnson said the case was too serious to be heard at the magistrates’ court, and sent the case to Peterborough Crown Court.

Lee was granted bail until the next hearing, when he will be asked to confirm his plea, which will take place on May 15.

Following Mr Howard’s death, tributes came from far and wide. His dad, Alan Howard said: “He was a good kid and had his own way of doing things. You should see all the emails we got afterwards, they came from all over the country.”

The court heard no action was being taken against two female passengers in the car, as it was accepted they did not know it was stolen.

Smith, of Elms Road, Harrow, was jailed for a total of six years and four months in December after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking causing death, bilking, theft of number plates, causing death whilst uninsured, causing death whilst disqualified, and failing to stop after a collision.