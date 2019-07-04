Man in court charged with Peterborough murder

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman in a Peterborough house.

Andriejus Kostiajevas, (46), of Cromwell Road, appeared in the dock at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday).

Wearing a grey tracksuit, Kostiajevas spoke only to confirm his name, age and address to the court.

He was assisted by a Lithuanian interpreter during the hearing.

Kostiajevas has been charged with the murder of Ligita Kostiajeviene, a woman aged in her 40s who is related to the defendant, the attempted murder of a nine-year-old boy, assault causing grievous bodily harm on a woman aged in her 30s and assaulting police officer Ben Charlton, all on July 2 at a house in Cromwell Road.

Cambridgeshire Police said the two women and the boy suffered stab wounds. A post mortem revealed Ms Kostiajeviene died from serious head injuries.

The Court was told the charges were so serious they could only be heard at a Crown Court, and Magistrate Mrs Sortwell adjourned the case until tomorrow. It has not been confirmed which Crown Court will hear the case.

Mrs Sortwell was also told that because of the seriousness of the case, there could be no application for bail at the hearing, and Kostiajevas was remanded into custody.

The boy remains in hospital following the injuries, which police said were ‘not life threatening’ but the woman has now been discharged.