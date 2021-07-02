Man in court after £400,000 drug fine by British Gas near Peterborough
A man appeaered in court charged with producing class B drugs after police were called to a cannabis factory discovered by British Gas.
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 1:21 pm
British Gas came across the cannabis factory, totalling 492 cannabis plants worth up to about £413,000, in North Brink, Wisbech, while carrying out routine checks on Tuesday afternoon (29 June).
Thamh Pham, 26, of no fixed address, was arrested and has since been charged with producing cannabis.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ on Thursday (July 1).
A 34-year-old man was also arrested but has since been released under investigation.
Anyone with information about drug dealing or production is urged to report it to police online at https://bit.ly/2SKS3Es.
