Man held at gunpoint and then stabbed in 'frightening' robbery by gang of bandanna clad men in Peterborough

A man was held at gunpoint before being stabbed by a second man in a "frightening" attack in Peterborough today.

At about 2.10am on Monday November 12 the victim was walking along Elm Street in Fletton when he was approached by a man holding a gun.

Peterborough police news

The victim was forced to walk to his flat before he was joined by a second man who was armed with a knife.

Once inside his flat, the victim was then joined by a third man.

The three men demanded money from the victim and another resident of the flat. They searched the flat and stole several items, before stabbing the victim in the arm.

The first man is described as black, roughly 5'8", and at the time of the incident was wearing dark clothing and a bandanna.

The second man is described as mixed race, 5'6" and is said to have a Portuguese accent. He was also wearing dark clothing and had a bandanna covering his mouth.

The third man is described as mixed race, roughly 5'5" and was also wearing dark clothing and a bandanna. His hood was up and he was wearing gloves.

DI Dan Pawson said: “This was a nasty and frightening incident and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting incident 23 of 12 November or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.