A man had his passport and bank cards stolen in a robbery.

Cambridgeshire police were called at 8.15am yesterday (Monday) with reports of a robbery in Padholme Road on the Sunday evening.

A police spokesman said: “A man was assaulted before having his passport and bank cards stolen. Ambulance crews were called to his address in the morning, but the victim decided to make his own way to hospital.

“Reports of the robbery are being investigated.”