Man had jaw broken in ‘nasty’ city centre assault

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a brutal assault in Cambridgeshire.

The victim was walking past a jewellery shop in Petty Cury, Cambridge, at just after 6.30pm on Tuesday (15 October) when he was approached by a man who started shouting at him.

Police are investigating

The victim tried to get away and ran towards Lion Yard shopping centre but the man caught up with him and punched him several times, breaking his jaw.

DC Alan Tregilgas, who is investigating, said the assault was being treated as an isolated incident.

He said: “This was a particularly nasty attack and we are urging anyone who witnessed it to come forward and share any details they have.

“We know there were plenty of people in the area at the time so I would ask anyone who saw what happened to call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/74016/19.”