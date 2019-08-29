Man growing cannabis worth up to £87k at his home jailed

Have your say

A man who converted his Wisbech home into a cannabis factory has been jailed.

Edvinas Gulbinas (29) was caught growing the plants at the property in Welbeck Road when police visited to speak to him about a separate investigation.

Edvinas Gulbinas (left) and the cannabis factory

The officers found 104 cannabis plants, later valued at between £29,000 and £87,000, being grown in four bedrooms and the garage.

Today (Thursday) at Cambridge Crown Court Gulbinas was sentenced to 30 months in prison having pleaded guilty to producing cannabis at a previous hearing.

DC John Bimson said: “We are committed to tackling the production and supply of drugs by bringing people before the courts.

“Those involved in the illegal drugs trade take advantage of people’s addictions and exploit the vulnerable to make their money.

“Drugs can also be linked to other crimes such as serious street-based violence and burglary, both of which are force priorities.