Man grabbed woman around the neck as he tried to steal her handbag at Peterborough bus stop

A man tried to steal a women’s handbag at a bus stop in Peterborough.

The 54-year-old victim was waiting at a stop in Bakers Lane, Woodston, at around 11.15am on Friday, July 19 when a man grabbed her around the neck. He demanded she give him her handbag before attempting to pull it off her, causing her to fall to the ground.

Police news

The man, described as young, tall and wearing green trousers with a raincoat tied around his waist, failed to steal the bag and ran off when a witness told him to stop.

DC Sarah Philips said: “We’re keen to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage capturing the incident, as well as anyone who was around the bus stop at that time.

“Anyone with information should call 101 quoting crime reference number 35/51449/19, or report online at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report”