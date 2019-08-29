Man from Peterborough suspected of possessing firearms and offensive weapon arrested

A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing firearms and an offensive weapon.

The 28-year-old from Peterborough was arrested at his home on Tuesday.

Police news

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called at 10.01pm on Tuesday, August 20 with reports of rowdy or nuisance behaviour on Thorpe Road, Peterborough.

“Witnesses reported a man who seemed ‘angry and agitated’ and had stopped his vehicle in the road before walking off.

“Officers attended the incident where they found the vehicle. A search of the car was carried out and a baton, pepper spray and a knuckle duster were discovered inside.

“Further investigations were carried out and a 28-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested at 5pm at his home on Tuesday (August 27) on suspicion of possession of firearms and possession of an offensive weapon.

“He has been released under investigation.”