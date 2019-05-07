Man from Peterborough charged with being nearly four times the drink-drive limit after collision in Werrington

A man from Peterborough has been charged with drink-driving and failing to stop after a collision in Werrington.

Ilmars Limans (53) of Fulbridge Road was arrested in Southwell Avenue, Werrington, on Saturday evening.

His arrest came shortly after a minor collision on the Werrington Parkway at around 7.40pm.

He is alleged to have been driving with 130 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, nearly four times the legal limit of 35.

Limans has now been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on May 22.