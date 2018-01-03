Man from Cambridgeshire arrested over alleged terror offences

A man from Cambridgeshire is among six people arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences by being members of banned neo-Nazi group National Action today (Wednesday, January 3).

A 26-year-old from the county was arrested by a partnership of counter terrorism units.

A 21-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman from Banbury as well as a 28-year-old from Wolverhampton, a 26-year-old from Leicester and a 24-year-old from Stockport, were also arrested.

All were detained on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism, namely on suspicion of being a member of a proscribed organisation, National Action.

The five men are being held in the West Midlands and the woman at a police station outside the area.

The arrests were pre-planned and intelligence-led; there was no threat to the public’s safety, West Midlands Police said.

National Action was banned in December, 2016, the first extreme right-wing group to be outlawed in the UK.