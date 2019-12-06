Man found with knife outside hospital and in nightclub

A man has been sentenced after he was caught with a knife twice in less than three weeks.

Alex Vasekin (20) was standing outside Addenbrooke’s Hospital on November 7 having a cigarette when security told him to put it out.

Knives seized from Alex Vasekin

He refused to stop smoking so security started to escort him off the property when he told them he had a knife.

He was detained and searched by security who phoned police after finding a knife in his jacket pocket. He was arrested and had the blade seized, but was subsequently released under investigation.

In the early hours of Monday, November 26 he was seen at Lola Lo nightclub in Cambridge, repeatedly lifting his t-shirt up to show a knife hidden in the waistband of his trousers.

Security approached him and told him to hand over the weapon, which he did, before calling the police.

Vasekin, of Bowers Croft, Cambridge, was sentenced to two months in prison, suspended for a year, at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 28 after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a knife in a public place.

PC Hayley Mitchell said: “Regardless of whether Vasekin intended to use the weapon, he broke the law and showed no concern for the safety of the public.

“Tackling serious street-based violence is a force priority and we will continue to do all we can to take as many offensive weapons off the streets of Cambridgeshire as possible.”

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife or other offensive weapons in public is four years in prison and a fine of £5,000.

If you know someone who carries a weapon, report that to police by calling 101 or visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

For more information about possessing a knife or offensive weapon in public, and the laws surrounding it, visit the force website: https://www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Firearms-and-shotguns/Knife-gun-crime.