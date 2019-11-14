Man found with jewellery arrested over Peterborough burglaries

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of burglaries in Peterborough.

In the early hours of this morning (Thursday) he was detained after being found in Lincoln Road in possession of jewellery and other items which were believed to have been stolen.

Burglary stock image

Some of the items are thought to relate to an incident where the home of a recently deceased woman was burgled in Gunthorpe.

He was then further arrested while in custody on suspicion of another two burglaries that happened today on Fullbridge Road.

He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.