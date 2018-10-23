Man found with hundreds of pounds worth of crack cocaine cuckooing in Cambridgeshire flat, is jailed

A man who was found with hundreds of pounds worth of crack cocaine and heroin in a Cambridgeshire flat has been jailed for three years.

Sunni Mirreh, a 22-year-old student from London, was found in the flat in Hanover Street, Cambridge, on May 11 after officers attended to check on the welfare of the occupant.

JAILED: Sunni Mirreh, 22.

They found Mirreh and three other men sitting in the living room and a search of the property revealed 53 wraps of crack cocaine on the balcony and six wraps of heroin. In total, the 59 wraps had a street value of £590.

In addition, £865 was found in Mirreh’s sock, which he was unable to explain. Two knives were seized from the behind the sofas.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (19 October), Mirreh was sentenced after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin at an earlier hearing. Two of the other men from the flat were charged but their cases discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service.

PC Dan Scott said: “We have a zero tolerance policy on drugs and will do all we can to remove dealers like Mirreh from the streets. As well as this we aim to stop cuckooing, which is where a dealer will take over the home of a vulnerable person so they can use it as a base to deal and sometimes manufacture drugs from.

"The sentence Mirreh received has stopped him cuckooing in Cambridge, and prevented him from continuing with his criminality.”