A man was arrested after being found hiding in the loft of a house in Peterborough during a 'significant' drugs bust last night.

The cannabis farm was uncovered during a raid at a property in Peregrine Way in Hampton Vale, Peterborough, at 11.47pm on Wednesday, July 25.

One arrest was made after a man was found hiding in the loft of the house.

He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station at this time.