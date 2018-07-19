Man found guilty of murder after stabbing two people having lost game of pool in Cambridgeshire pub

A man who stabbed two people in a Cambridgeshire pub after losing a game of pool has been found guilty of murder.

Kai Nazir, 20, was at the Monkfield Arms in High Street Cambourne on October 27 last year, when at about midnight he was challenged to a game of pool by a man he did not know.

GUILTY: Kair Nazir

After Nazir lost, he stabbed the man, who is in his 20s, to the chest. He was confronted and restrained by the victim’s friends, before managing to escape.

In the pub’s car park, Nazir was attacked by three of the victim’s friends, including Chris West, 30, from Cambourne. Nazir stabbed Mr West multiple times to the back and chest before being punched to the ground by another man.

Paramedics were unable to save Mr West and he died at the scene. Nazir and the first victim were taken to hospital for treatment.

Nazir was released shortly afterwards, but the first victim was transferred to Papworth Hospital with life threatening injuries. He underwent surgery and spent several weeks in hospital before making a recovery.

VICTIM: Chris West with his wife Becky

Nazir, of The Crescent, St Neots, denied charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Today (Thursday July 19) he was found guilty of all charges following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court. He will be sentenced on September 10.

Detective Inspector Lucy Thomson, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit, said: “Speaking to the family and friends of Mr West and reading their statements has been truly heart-breaking. A man in the prime of his life has been suddenly, and viciously, taken from them because of Nazir’s actions. I know their lives will never be the same again.

“This case once again demonstrates the dangers of carrying a knife and the tragic consequences of doing so. I would urge anyone who knows someone that carries a knife to report it. You could save a life.”

The knife used by Kair Nazir

Anyone who knows someone who carries a knife can report this by calling 101 or visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.