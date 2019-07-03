Man found guilty of killing popular Peterborough rugby player by careless driving

A man who lost control of his car on the B660 in Glatton, killing one of his passengers and injuring another, was found guilty of causing death by careless driving at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, July 2).

Kieren Shepperson (21) of Old North Road, Stilton, was driving around a series of bends on the B660, Glatton Lane, on May 24, 2017, when he lost control and rolled his Land Rover Discovery into a ditch.

Kieran Carrington-Walker

His front seat passenger, Kieran Carrington-Walker (19) of Bruces Close, Conington was thrown from the car and died as a result of his injuries. A second passenger, who was travelling in the back of the vehicle, which had no proper seats or restraints for back seat passengers, was also injured.

Kieran was a popular member of the Peterborough Rugby Club, and following the tragedy a memorial match was played by the club in his memory.

At the time of the match club chairman Dick Clark said he would be missed by players and staff. He said: “Kieran was a much liked and respected member of our rugby family. Joining us as a junior player he represented the club at every junior age group up to and including colts.

“He was both passionate and enthusiastic and picked up several awards during his playing career. He also assisted with junior training in later years where his input was valued a great deal.”

Other friends described Kieran as a “true gentleman”.

Shepperson will be sentenced on July 12.

PC Simon Burgin, who investigated, said: “It’s so sad when we have to attend incidents where young and inexperienced drivers have made a mistake, resulting in tragedy.

“This is such a waste of a young life. I would urge all drivers, particularly new drivers, to always drive according to the rules and conditions of the road and be vigilant.

“We attend these kinds of incidents far too often and, as in this case, many are completely avoidable.”