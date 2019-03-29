Man found dealing class A drugs out of Cambridgeshire hotel is jailed

Have your say

A man who was dealing class A drugs from a Cambridge hotel has been jailed for five years.

Ibrahim Mohamed, 20, checked into Travelodge, in Chieftain Way, on 7 October, 2017. However, the duty manager grew suspicious about potential criminal activity in his room and called police.

Ibrahim Mohamed

On searching the room, police found 39 wraps of cocaine and seven wraps of heroin, worth £500, as well as £80 in cash, a set of scales and a Nokia ‘burner’ phone, which contained messages indicating drug dealing.

Mohamed, of Trent Bridge Close, Ilford, London, was found guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and was sentenced today (28 March) at Cambridge Crown Court to five years on both counts, to run concurrently.

PC Matt Smith said: “Drugs ruin lives and we will continue to pursue those who sell them in the county.

“This case shows that people who think it’s easier to sell drugs in Cambridge than in London are wrong.”

Information about drug dealing can be reported via www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101.