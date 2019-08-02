Man ‘fled scene’ after A1 crash which closed road for hours

A man allegedly fled the A1 after a crash which closed the road for hours.

The crash was at the A151 junction in Colsterworth shortly before midnight last night (Thursday).

The Lincolnshire Police Control Force Room said the crash involved seven vehicles, but a police spokesman said it was actually three vehicles.

Seven vehicles were at the scene, but only three were involved in the crash.

The spokesman said: “There were three vehicles involved in this collision at the A151 junction - a white Ford Focus, a Vauxhall van and a silver Vauxhall Corsa. One woman sustained a minor injury.

“The collision was reported to us at 11.50pm and the northbound carriageway was closed until 4.30am this morning.

“The driver of the Focus failed to remain at the scene and left on foot. Our drone unit was deployed but unable to locate this person. We are still trying to locate this person.”

Any witnesses or people with information should call 101 quoting 528 of August 2.

RELATED: Seven vehicle crash closes A1 north of Peterborough