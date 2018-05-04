Man fined after being found with knife in public at Thorney

A man has been fined for being in possession of an offensive weapon following a hare coursing incident in Thorney.

George Reed, 30, from Wokingham, pleaded guilty to hare coursing and possession of a knife in a public place at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on 26 April.

Reed was seen coursing in New Cut on 24 January and when officers arrived he made off first in his car and then on foot. He was arrested shortly after and found with a knife in his pocket.

He was fined £450 and must pay costs of £85.

Sergeant Richard Jackson said: “We are committed to driving hare coursing out of Cambridgeshire and I hope this result shows that every reported incident is taken seriously and we will do all we can to bring these people before the courts."