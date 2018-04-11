Man fined £3,000 after illegal rave in Cambridgeshire warehouse

A man has been fined £3,000 and given a formal warning following a rave on Christmas night.

Anthony Ross, 23, admitted causing a public nuisance in connection with the rave in Huntingdon, which resulted in 44 calls to police from distressed and angry residents.

Court News

Calls started coming in at 10.15pm on Christmas Day about noise coming from an empty warehouse in Glebe Road.

It is believed about 400 people attended throughout the night until about noon on Boxing Day.

Residents said they were being kept awake and their families disturbed.

Two white vans and sound equipment were seized and Ross, of Mill End Green, Great Easton, Essex, later came forward to claim them.

He was summoned to appear before Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Friday (April 6) where he was fined, ordered to pay costs and issued with a community protection warning by police and the local council.

The warning forbids Ross from supplying equipment to, or organising, or profiting from unlicensed musical events in Cambridgeshire. Breaching this could result in a more serious community protection notice and then prosecution.

PC Gary Blane said: “This rave caused distress for many families in the area on Christmas night and resulted in a large number of calls to police.

“I hope this result serves as a warning to anyone planning a similar event in an area likely to cause upset to others. We will take action and put people before the courts.”